Rubio arrives in Istanbul, the mood of the US delegation is "quite gloomy"

U.S. official to meet with Ukrainian and Turkish delegations

Marco Rubio (Photo: EPA/ERDEM SAHIN)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Istanbul on May 16. This was reported by BBC correspondent Tom Bateman, who flew with him.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"I'm with Rubio and we just landed in Istanbul," he wrote.

According to Bateman, the mood of the US delegation is "quite gloomy".

"American officials would like to tell their boss that they managed to get the meeting he wanted – a summit between Trump and Putin. But this did not happen. Instead, Rubio is off to another meeting with Turkish and Ukrainian officials," the BBC correspondent noted.

Bateman also said that a US official would be present at the meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations. According to him, it may be one of Rubio's aides, but not the Secretary of State himself.