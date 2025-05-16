Talks in Istanbul: two meetings planned in different formats, US and Russia will not meet

Schedule of meetings of delegations of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the USA published

Illustrative photo: @anadoluagency

Two meetings of delegations from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United States are scheduled to take place in Istanbul on May 16 to negotiate an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war, the state-run Turkish Anadolu Agency reported .

According to the schedule, the first meeting will begin at 10:45 local time (same time in Kyiv). The talks will be held in a trilateral format between delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Turkey.

The second meeting is scheduled for 12:30, when trilateral talks between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey will take place.

According to this schedule, the US delegation decided not to meet with Russian representatives.

The talks will take place at the Dolmabahçe Palace, the residence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan .