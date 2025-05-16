Talks in Istanbul: two meetings planned in different formats, US and Russia will not meet
Two meetings of delegations from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United States are scheduled to take place in Istanbul on May 16 to negotiate an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war, the state-run Turkish Anadolu Agency reported .
According to the schedule, the first meeting will begin at 10:45 local time (same time in Kyiv). The talks will be held in a trilateral format between delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Turkey.
The second meeting is scheduled for 12:30, when trilateral talks between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey will take place.
According to this schedule, the US delegation decided not to meet with Russian representatives.
The talks will take place at the Dolmabahçe Palace, the residence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan .
- On May 11, Putin suggested that Ukraine resume direct talks on May 15 in Istanbul without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially big day for Ukraine and Russia."
- Zelensky later said he was ready to meet with Putin in Istanbul and would wait for him there. And on May 13, the president confirmed a visit to Turkey and announced talks with Erdogan.
- Britain noted that Russia had sent "low-level" representatives to Turkey for negotiations. Zelensky himself called the level of the Russian delegation in Turkey "fake."
- On May 15, Zelenskyy said that out of respect for his partners, he had nevertheless sent a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul. In the evening, he approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in negotiations with Russia in Istanbul on May 15-16.