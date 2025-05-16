Ukraine confirmed that Russia said unacceptable things in Istanbul

Georgy Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The Russian delegation voiced things that were unacceptable for Ukraine during the talks in Istanbul. This was announced at a press conference by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi, Suspilne reports.

According to the official, Ukrainian representatives reacted "calmly" to the words of Russian representatives. At the same time, he did not specify what unacceptable things the occupiers said.

"As you know, we have a long experience of negotiations with the Russians, starting in 2014. The Ukrainian delegation did a great job, calmly. Our main position remained unchanged," the spokesman noted.

Tykhyi reported that the Ukrainian delegation during the meeting was ready to negotiate a ceasefire, but the Russian representatives had a limited mandate and could not make such decisions during the negotiations.

