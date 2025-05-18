For the first time since the dispute in the White House, Zelensky met with Vance in the Vatican

Secretary of State Rubio was also present at the event

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Vice President J.D. Vance at the Vatican for the first time since the politicians' dispute at the White House in February. Suspilne reports on the new meeting.

The event was also attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The meeting between representatives of Ukraine and the United States lasted approximately 40 minutes and ended at around 4:20 p.m. Details of the conversation have not yet been reported.

Read also Merz wants Rome to be more involved in efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine

This is the first meeting between Zelenskyy and Vance since the Ukrainian president clashed with Vice President and US President Donald Trump at the White House in February. Earlier, on the sidelines of the funeral of the previous Pope Francis on April 26, Zelenskyy and Trump met for the first time since that conflict in the Oval Office.

Zelenskyy and Vance participated in the inaugural mass of the new pontiff Leo XIV, and during the celebrations, the politicians, smiling, shook hands.