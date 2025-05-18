For the first time since the dispute in the White House, Zelensky met with Vance in the Vatican
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Vice President J.D. Vance at the Vatican for the first time since the politicians' dispute at the White House in February. Suspilne reports on the new meeting.
The event was also attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The meeting between representatives of Ukraine and the United States lasted approximately 40 minutes and ended at around 4:20 p.m. Details of the conversation have not yet been reported.
This is the first meeting between Zelenskyy and Vance since the Ukrainian president clashed with Vice President and US President Donald Trump at the White House in February. Earlier, on the sidelines of the funeral of the previous Pope Francis on April 26, Zelenskyy and Trump met for the first time since that conflict in the Oval Office.
Zelenskyy and Vance participated in the inaugural mass of the new pontiff Leo XIV, and during the celebrations, the politicians, smiling, shook hands.
- On May 17, Trump said he hoped to establish a ceasefire on May 19 and announced phone calls with dictator Putin, President Zelensky, and NATO partners.
US Secretary of State Rubio, in a telephone conversation, conveyed to the head of Kremlin diplomacy Lavrov a "strong message" from Trump regarding the United States' commitment to a lasting end to Russia's war against Ukraine.
- A top US diplomat said that the US Senate will pass a bill on additional sanctions against Russia if no progress is made in negotiations to end the war over Moscow.