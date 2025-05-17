Putin used the meeting in Istanbul to postpone the introduction of new sanctions – Sybiha

Ukraine called on the world not to allow Moscow to use negotiations as an excuse to continue the war

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MYKOLA TYS / EPA)

From Russia's perspective, dictator Vladimir Putin used the meeting in Istanbul, among other things, to delay sanctions against Moscow, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

According to him, the results of "this week's intensive diplomacy" can be viewed from three perspectives – Ukrainian, Russian, and global.

Sybiha noted that from Ukraine's perspective, Kyiv has reaffirmed its commitment to peace and agreed to the return of 1,000 people as part of the exchange.

"From the Russian point of view, Putin used the Istanbul meeting for the purposes of internal propaganda and imitation of the peace process, gaining time, and postponing the introduction of new sanctions. He is trying to appear constructive, while actually refusing to stop the war," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

He added that from a global perspective, there is only one real indicator of Moscow's readiness to stop the war – the dictator's agreement to an unconditional, complete and lasting ceasefire. Sybiha noted that the world "cannot allow Russia to use the Istanbul meeting as an excuse to continue aggression."

"There should be more steps than the 17th EU sanctions package, for which we are grateful. Price cap on oil, embargo on Russian energy in Europe, shadow fleet, full sectoral sanctions against the entire banking sector and the central bank, as well as other steps by Europe, the US and other partners," the Ukrainian official said.

The minister noted that such economic pressure on the Russian Federation should occur synchronously with steps to strengthen Ukraine – "additional deterrence packages, air defense, investments in the defense-industrial complex."

"We continue to call on Russia to agree to a full and lasting ceasefire, stop the killings, and begin a meaningful peace process. Every day of refusal should lead to increased pressure," Sybiha concluded.