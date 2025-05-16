Merz: New package of sanctions against Russia is ready for adoption
Friedrich Merz (Photo: EPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that a new package of sanctions against Russia could be adopted at a meeting of the EU Council in Brussels on May 20. He stated this on his page on the social network X.

"The new sanctions package is ready. We will decide this issue on Tuesday [May 20] in Brussels," Merz said.

The German Chancellor also called it a "great gesture" that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Istanbul for talks.

At the same time, according to Merz, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin , by not going to Turkey, put himself in an awkward position.


