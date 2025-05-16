Merz: New package of sanctions against Russia is ready for adoption
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that a new package of sanctions against Russia could be adopted at a meeting of the EU Council in Brussels on May 20. He stated this on his page on the social network X.
"The new sanctions package is ready. We will decide this issue on Tuesday [May 20] in Brussels," Merz said.
The German Chancellor also called it a "great gesture" that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Istanbul for talks.
At the same time, according to Merz, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin , by not going to Turkey, put himself in an awkward position.
- On May 1, Graham announced that the bill on new US sanctions against Russia is supported by more than 70 senators.
- On May 13, European leaders said they were willing to wait for talks in Turkey before pushing for the US to announce new sanctions against Moscow.
- On May 14, ambassadors from 27 European Union countries approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia .
- On May 15, after meeting with Erdogan, Zelenskyy said that it was necessary to increase pressure on Russia , which does not want to end the war.