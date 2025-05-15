Zelensky: We were pressured more than Russia, we need at least sanctions against the Russian Federation

The President emphasized that it is necessary to put pressure on the side that does not want the war to end.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that in the issue of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, partners put more pressure on Ukraine than on Russia. Therefore, it is necessary to increase pressure on the Russian Federation, which does not want to end the war. He stated this during a briefing in Ankara.

As the president noted, at the beginning, US President Donald Trump's position was that pressure should be put on both sides.

"I think we were pressured more than Russia," he said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine was demonstrating step by step that the issue was not in Ukraine.

"Ukraine is simply standing strong, fighting. We are simply not going to lose our lives and our land. But this does not mean that we are aggressors, and step by step we have confirmed this on various diplomatic platforms," he said.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has agreed to many different compromises in order to achieve peace, in particular, a complete ceasefire.

"For Ukraine, it was also a compromise – a ceasefire without any conditions. We have many conditions regarding the aggressor. But if you agreed, if America took appropriate steps, then we agreed," he said.

"We really want there to be a demonstration of pressure on Russia, on Putin. Sanctions from Europe, the USA. At a minimum, sanctions," Zelenskyy summed up.