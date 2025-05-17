Strike on Sumy region. Britain called on Russia for a ceasefire, the Czech Republic stressed that the Kremlin wants war
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy urges Russia to agree on a ceasefire after it strikes a bus with civilians in Sumy region. Meanwhile, his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský stressed that the Kremlin does not want peace, but wants war. Such posts were published by the officials on the social network X.
"Appalled by Russia’s attack in Sumy [region], mere hours after talks in Türkiye," Lammy noted.
According to him, if dictator Vladimir Putin is "seriously committed to peace," then the Russian Federation should agree to a complete and immediate ceasefire, as Ukraine has done.
"In Istanbul, the chairs from the ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia hadn’t even been cleared when the Kremlin murdered 9 civilians in Sumy. People on a bus, with families. That’s how seriously Putin takes peace negotiations," noted Czech Foreign Minister Lipavský.
The official emphasized that Moscow does not want peace, but wants war.
- On May 17 at 06:17, Russia used a Lancet drone to strike a bus carrying civilians near Bilopillya, Sumy Oblast. The attack killed nine people and injured seven others.
May 17 and 18 were declared Days of Mourning in Sumy Oblast due to the strike by the occupiers.
- President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects the United States, Europe, and all our partners to impose strong sanctions against Russia so that it agrees to a ceasefire.