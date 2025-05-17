Days of mourning declared in Sumy region over Russia's attack on passenger bus

Bus attack in Sumy region (Photo: National Police of the region)

May 17-18 have been declared Days of Mourning in Sumy Oblast following a Russian drone attack on a passenger bus near Bilopillya. The corresponding order was signed by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Grigorov.

On these days, the Ukrainian flag will be at half-mast on the administrative buildings of executive and local government bodies, enterprises, institutions and organizations in the region as a sign of mourning for the victims.

It is also recommended to cancel entertainment and concert events and sports competitions, as well as to limit the broadcast of entertainment programs on regional television and radio companies.

On the morning of April 17, Russians attacked a passenger bus Sumy-Belopillya with a Lancet drone. The attack killed nine people and injured seven, three of them in serious condition.

