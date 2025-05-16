Russia attacks Konstantinovka with drones: kills two people and wounds three

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General)

On Friday, May 16, the occupiers attacked Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, with attack drones, resulting in deaths and injuries. This was reported by Office of the Prosecutor General.

At 11:30 a.m., the Russian military targeted Kostiantynivka using a Molniya-1 UAV. The attack killed a man who was driving a car. A man who was near a shelter was also killed .

In addition, two residents of Kostyantynivka were injured and diagnosed with shrapnel wounds, burns and mine-blast trauma.

At 11:45 a.m., the occupants launched another FPV drone strike on the city. As a result of the attack, a 72-year-old woman who was at the market sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound. Doctors assess her condition as serious.