Russia attacks Konstantinovka with drones: kills two people and wounds three
On Friday, May 16, the occupiers attacked Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, with attack drones, resulting in deaths and injuries. This was reported by Office of the Prosecutor General.
At 11:30 a.m., the Russian military targeted Kostiantynivka using a Molniya-1 UAV. The attack killed a man who was driving a car. A man who was near a shelter was also killed .
In addition, two residents of Kostyantynivka were injured and diagnosed with shrapnel wounds, burns and mine-blast trauma.
At 11:45 a.m., the occupants launched another FPV drone strike on the city. As a result of the attack, a 72-year-old woman who was at the market sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound. Doctors assess her condition as serious.
- on May 9, 2025, the last branch of Nova Poshta in Kostyantynivka was closed due to the security situation and Russian shelling.
- On May 14, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration stated that Kostyantynivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk and Druzhkivka were under heavy Russian shelling.