In Donetsk region, the zone of forced evacuation of families with children has been expanded

Vadym Filashkin (Photo: Donetsk OVA)

On May 13, the Donetsk region decided to expand the zone of forced evacuation of families with children. This was announced during a telethon by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

"A decision was made to expand [the evacuation] not only from the Druzhkivska community, which is Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, but also from Lymanska and many other communities that are close to the front line and that the enemy is shelling almost every day," said Filashkin.

He said that there are currently about 40 children in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka.

The head of the OVA clarified that the decision was made due to the fact that these communities contain "a huge number of people." In addition, there are children in some settlements.

Filashkin called the situation in the region "the most difficult." According to him, in just 24 hours, the occupiers shelled the region more than 2,600 times, killing two people and wounding seven.

"Almost the entire region is under shelling. This decision was made in order to save the lives of our people and children," said the head of the OVA.

He said that Kostyantynivka, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, and Druzhkivka are under heavy Russian shelling.

As of April 9, 2025, more than 200 children lived in 17 communities of Donetsk region declared a zone of active hostilities.

On May 2, a forced evacuation of children was announced in the villages of Shakhove and Toretske, Donetsk region.