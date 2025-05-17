The attack on the bus in Bilopillya: Zelensky and Sibiga expect pressure on Russia and strong sanctions

The occupiers, according to preliminary data, killed a family of three

The damaged bus (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga reacted to the Russian attack on a bus in Sumy region. He called it a deliberate and barbaric war crime.

He noted that instead of putting an end to the killings now, as proposed by the United States, Europe, Ukraine and others, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to wage war against the civilian population.

"There should be no illusions here. The pressure on Moscow must be increased to put an end to Russian terror," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that seven people injured in the Russian strike are in hospitals with burns, fractures and contusions.

"According to preliminary information, the Russians killed a family: father, mother and daughter were killed by a strike. All the victims were civilians. And the Russians could not help but realize which vehicle they were striking. It was a deliberate killing of civilians," he emphasized .

Zelenskyy noted that Russia had the opportunity to cease fire on May 16 and it remains on any day, but the occupiers are seeking to kill further. And to stop this, Russia needs to be pressured.

"We expect strong sanctions against Russia from the United States, Europe and all our partners. Diplomacy must work," the President emphasized .

At the same time, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov , instructed the relevant services, together with the military command, to urgently develop new safe routes for passenger transport in the region.

"We clearly realize that people need transportation, the road is important for the life of many communities. But the enemy continues to cynically attack civilians and public transport. Our main task now is to save lives," he said .

on May 17, specific proposals for route changes will be worked out, and some routes may be temporarily adjusted or completely relocated, the UIA said. Residents will be informed about the changes when specific proposals are agreed upon.