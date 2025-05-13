Macron said sanctions would be in place "in the coming days without a truce." Previously promised from May 13

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN / EPA)

French President Emmanuel Macron said that new sanctions against Russia will be imposed "in the coming days in close cooperation with the United States" if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire. The politician said this on the air of the French television channel TF1. Previously, Europe promised new restrictions after May 12.

Macron confirmed that new sanctions against Russia will be imposed, as planned in the event of Russia's refusal to accept the ceasefire.

The president mentioned secondary sanctions that could hit, for example, "those who resell" Russian energy resources. According to the politician, such restrictions could be more effective than those that were applied previously.

At the same time, Macron rejected the idea of using frozen Russian assets, except for the profits they generate (Ukraine already receives aid from them). The French president believes that these funds should remain frozen until the war is resolved.

It should be noted that previously, European partners demanded that Moscow agree to a ceasefire by the end of May 12 and promised sanctions agreed with the US if this did not happen. In particular, Macron himself made such a statement.

As of the evening of May 13, Russia had still not agreed to either a ceasefire or a personal meeting between the Russian dictator and the Ukrainian president in Turkey on May 15. A joint statement by the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom on May 10 said Russia should agree to a ceasefire from May 12. If it refuses a full and unconditional ceasefire, it should be subject to "stronger sanctions" on the banking and energy sectors, targeting fossil fuels, oil and the shadow fleet, the document said.