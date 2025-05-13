Trump: Rubio will go to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks
Marco Rubio and Donald Trump (Photo: Ken Cedeno/EPA)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend possible Ukrainian-Russian talks in Turkey on May 15. This was announced by US President Donald Trump, Sky News reports.

Regarding the topic of Russia's war against Ukraine, Trump said that his team will be in Turkey this week to participate in expected negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

According to the US President, Secretary of State Rubio will join these talks on Thursday. Trump hopes that the meeting can "produce some good results."

On the eve, Reuters and CNN sources stated that US President's special envoys Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff would travel to Turkey for the talks.

Read also
Kellogg on the talks in Turkey: First a ceasefire, then peace talks