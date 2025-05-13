Trump: Rubio will go to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks

Marco Rubio and Donald Trump (Photo: Ken Cedeno/EPA)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend possible Ukrainian-Russian talks in Turkey on May 15. This was announced by US President Donald Trump, Sky News reports.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Regarding the topic of Russia's war against Ukraine, Trump said that his team will be in Turkey this week to participate in expected negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

According to the US President, Secretary of State Rubio will join these talks on Thursday. Trump hopes that the meeting can "produce some good results."

On the eve, Reuters and CNN sources stated that US President's special envoys Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff would travel to Turkey for the talks.