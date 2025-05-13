Trump: Rubio will go to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend possible Ukrainian-Russian talks in Turkey on May 15. This was announced by US President Donald Trump, Sky News reports.
Regarding the topic of Russia's war against Ukraine, Trump said that his team will be in Turkey this week to participate in expected negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.
According to the US President, Secretary of State Rubio will join these talks on Thursday. Trump hopes that the meeting can "produce some good results."
On the eve, Reuters and CNN sources stated that US President's special envoys Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff would travel to Turkey for the talks.
On May 11, it became known about Rubio's visit to Turkey from the 14th to the 16th. In this country, the head of American diplomacy is to participate in an informal meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO member countries, at which the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war will also be discussed .
On May 13, OP Chairman Yermak had a telephone conversation with Rubio and reminded him that Putin had still not confirmed his participation in the negotiations in Istanbul .
- Special Envoy Kellogg said that Trump would go to the talks in Turkey if Russian dictator Putin was there .