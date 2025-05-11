Topics include ending the war: Rubio will travel to Turkey to speak with NATO ministers

The Secretary of State's visit to Antalya is scheduled for May 14-16

Marco Rubio (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Turkey to participate in an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers, which will include discussions on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. The US diplomatic department reported on the official's plans.

Rubio's visit to Turkey is scheduled for May 14-16, with the foreign ministers meeting to be held in the city of Antalya. During the event, officials will discuss the Alliance's security priorities, including increasing defense investments and ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Looking towards the NATO Summit in The Hague this June, the Secretary will advance President Trump’s agenda of ensuring that our Allies contribute their fair share to making NATO stronger and more effective," the State Department said.

Before his visit to Turkey, Rubio will accompany the US president on his trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, scheduled for May 11-14. During it, Trump "will look to strengthen ties between the United States and Gulf partners ," the diplomatic department explained.

"Secretary Rubio’s engagements with senior officials will advance solutions to global and regional challenges, expand bilateral trade and investment, and reaffirm our strategic partnerships," the statement said.