Yermak had a conversation with Rubio. Reminded that Putin has not yet confirmed his participation in the Istanbul talks

Head of the Presidential Administration confirms President Zelensky's readiness to come to Turkey for talks

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

On Tuesday, May 13, the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak had a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who serves as the U.S. President's National Security Advisor. This was reported by the press service of the Presidential Office.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Yermak confirmed the readiness of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to come to Turkey for talks despite the fact that there is still no corresponding confirmation from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"The path to peace must begin with a ceasefire. And in the Russian Federation, only Putin can make such a decision," Yermak emphasized.

He also thanked for the constructive dialogue with the American team, which began on March 11 in Jeddah, and assured of Ukraine's consistent position.

According to the head of the OP, the recent statement by US President Donald Trump about his possible presence at the meeting in Turkey is an important signal for the Russian leadership and may be crucial for ensuring constructive negotiations.

"The simultaneous presence of the leaders of the United States, Ukraine and Russia could be an important step towards genuine negotiations to end the war," Yermak emphasized .

The parties agreed to maintain an ongoing dialogue to coordinate joint actions and harmonize positions on the eve of important international events.

At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Putin offered Ukraine to resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15 without preconditions.

offered Ukraine to resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15 without preconditions. Zelenskyy said that Moscow must first agree to a ceasefire from May 12, then Kyiv is ready to meet.

Later, Zelenskyy deepl that he is ready to meet with Putin in Istanbul and will wait for him there.

Trump admitted that he could also fly to the talks, although Putin has not yet said whether he will attend.