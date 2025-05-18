Zelensky sent a letter to Trump with new proposals for cooperation

We are talking about the defense-industrial and trade sectors

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sent his American counterpart Donald Trump a letter with new proposals for cooperation between the two countries. The Ukrainian head of state said this during a meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Rome, the Office of the President reports.

"Special attention is paid to the implementation of the agreement on economic partnership between Ukraine and the United States. The Head of State noted that he sent President Trump a letter with new proposals for cooperation in the defense-industrial and trade spheres," the report says.

Details regarding this letter are not disclosed.

This was the first meeting between Zelenskyy and Vance since the politicians' feud at the White House in February (read more about the new event here).