Ukraine has completed all procedures for a joint fund with the United States, a note has been handed over to the US
Ukraine has completed all procedures for launching a joint fund with the United States, provided for by the mineral deal, and a corresponding note was handed to the US Chargé d'Affaires ai Julie Davis. This was announced by the Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.
"Ukraine has completed all necessary procedures to launch the US-Ukrainian reconstruction fund. Today, I handed over a note to the US Chargé d'Affaires ai in Ukraine Julie Davis," she wrote.
According to Svyrydenko, the Ukrainian negotiating team managed to fulfill President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's task and reach "an equal agreement aimed at the future."
"The agreement, which respects Ukraine's national interests, provides for joint management and investment with America. The agreement has no provisions on debt and there is an obligation to invest exclusively in Ukraine. This is another clear signal: Ukraine is on the path to strategic investments," the minister noted.
- On May 12, Zelenskyy signed a law ratifying the resource agreement between Ukraine and the United States. On May 13, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill amending the Budget Code to implement the subsoil agreement.
Contributions to the fund will be made jointly by the United States and Ukraine: the States will make their contribution by providing military assistance to Kyiv or in other ways of their own choosing (read more about how the agreement will work here).
- American diplomat Carpenter told LIGA.net that the mineral treaty does not provide security guarantees, but it is a good deal for the benefit of both countries.