Mineral deal. The Ministry of Finance explained how new US military aid will be counted towards the fund

The Ukrainian side believes that the fund can be used to encourage the transfer of support from the States

Launching a HIMARS missile (Illustrative photo: Hannibal Hanschke / EPA)

If the United States provides new military assistance to Ukraine, it will increase their share of future profits in the joint investment fund. This explanation for the mineral deal was given by Deputy Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev, Suspilne reports.

"When providing new assistance, the US will have an increased share of the fund's future profits. That is, the US share will be increased by the amount for which they provide assistance," the official explained.

His colleague Taras Kachka noted that the fund is focused on investments in mineral resources, but at the same time it can be used to encourage the transfer of military assistance from the States.

The signed agreement stipulates that only future military assistance to Ukraine will be counted as the US contribution to the fund, not that given previously.

