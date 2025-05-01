Mineral deal. The Ministry of Finance explained how new US military aid will be counted towards the fund
If the United States provides new military assistance to Ukraine, it will increase their share of future profits in the joint investment fund. This explanation for the mineral deal was given by Deputy Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev, Suspilne reports.
"When providing new assistance, the US will have an increased share of the fund's future profits. That is, the US share will be increased by the amount for which they provide assistance," the official explained.
His colleague Taras Kachka noted that the fund is focused on investments in mineral resources, but at the same time it can be used to encourage the transfer of military assistance from the States.
The signed agreement stipulates that only future military assistance to Ukraine will be counted as the US contribution to the fund, not that given previously.
- On the night of May 1, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement to create a Reconstruction Investment Fund (the so-called the mineral deal).
- Economy Minister Svyrydenko explained that the States can contribute to the fund not only with money, but also with new assistance, in particular air defense systems.
- The Cabinet of Ministers subsequently published the full text of the deal.