Ukrainians who positively perceive the agreement on minerals are twice as many as skeptics – KIIS

Currently, 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from signing the agreement, while 22% predict negative consequences.

Following the signing of the mineral agreement between Ukraine and the United States, positive expectations from the agreement prevail in Ukrainian society, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

As of early May 2025, 47% of respondents believed that the agreement would likely have a positive impact on Ukraine.

22% of Ukrainians said it would have mostly negative consequences, and another 19% said that signing the agreement would have no impact on Ukraine.

The remaining 12% could not decide on their attitude towards signing the agreement.

In terms of regions, the largest share of people who are positive about the agreement live in the center of the country. Here, 52% expect positive changes, and 23% – negative ones.

In the South, a high number of people are also optimistic (50% versus 23%).

The largest number of skeptics live in the East, where only 33% had optimistic forecasts for the deal (with 26% negative). In the West, respondents were divided into 43% with positive expectations and 20% with negative ones.

The survey was conducted from May 2 to 6 at the initiative of KIIS. 561 adult citizens of Ukraine living in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government were interviewed by telephone. The sampling error is 5.4%.