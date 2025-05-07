Ukrainians who positively perceive the agreement on minerals are twice as many as skeptics – KIIS
Following the signing of the mineral agreement between Ukraine and the United States, positive expectations from the agreement prevail in Ukrainian society, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).
As of early May 2025, 47% of respondents believed that the agreement would likely have a positive impact on Ukraine.
22% of Ukrainians said it would have mostly negative consequences, and another 19% said that signing the agreement would have no impact on Ukraine.
The remaining 12% could not decide on their attitude towards signing the agreement.
In terms of regions, the largest share of people who are positive about the agreement live in the center of the country. Here, 52% expect positive changes, and 23% – negative ones.
In the South, a high number of people are also optimistic (50% versus 23%).
The largest number of skeptics live in the East, where only 33% had optimistic forecasts for the deal (with 26% negative). In the West, respondents were divided into 43% with positive expectations and 20% with negative ones.
- In late February, Ukraine and the United States were set to sign a framework agreement on joint mining in Ukraine. The deal fell apart after a row in the Oval Office during President Zelensky’s visit to the United States .
- On the second attempt , the agreement was signed on April 30 , although its text had changed significantly compared to the first version.
- On May 8, the Verkhovna Rada is to ratify the agreement on minerals.