Zelenskyy signed the ratification of the mineral deal with the US
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law ratifying the mineral deal between Ukraine and the United States, according to a document card on the Verkhovna Rada website.

Ukrainian parliament ratified an agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States to create a joint reconstruction investment fund on May 8.

On May 10, the relevant law was sent to the president, and on the 12th, the head of state signed this document.

