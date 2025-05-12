Zelenskyy signed the ratification of the mineral deal with the US

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law ratifying the mineral deal between Ukraine and the United States, according to a document card on the Verkhovna Rada website.

Ukrainian parliament ratified an agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States to create a joint reconstruction investment fund on May 8.

On May 10, the relevant law was sent to the president, and on the 12th, the head of state signed this document.

Read also Zelenskyy on ratification of subsoil agreement: There has never been such a promising agreement with the US

Contributions to the fund will be made jointly by the United States and Ukraine: the States will make their contribution by providing military assistance to Kyiv or in other ways of their own choosing (read more about how the agreement will work here).

American diplomat Carpenter told LIGA.net that the mineral agreement does not provide security guarantees, but it is a good deal for the benefit of both countries.