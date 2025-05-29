Zelenskyy: No one has yet seen the Russian "memorandum", although Moscow first of all promised the US and Trump

The President noted that Russia is dragging out the war and doing everything to "simply deceive" countries that are still trying to influence it with words, not pressure.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: PAWEL SUPERNAK / EPA)

Moscow has not yet presented a "memorandum" with its vision of steps towards a ceasefire to anyone, although it has promised to do so, primarily to the United States and President Donald Trump. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address.

The Head of State reported on Ukraine's negotiations with American and European partners.

"Everyone needs to speak honestly – everyone in the world, and especially those who supported the ceasefire. Russia is dragging out the war and doing everything to simply deceive countries that are still trying to influence Moscow with words, not pressure," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that "words with Moscow don't work."

"Even the so-called memorandum, which they promised and supposedly prepared for more than a week, has not yet been seen by anyone. They have not been handed over to Ukraine. They have not been handed over to our partners. Even Turkey, as the country that hosted the first meeting, has not been handed over the new agenda," the head of state said.

He emphasized that Moscow promised "the absolute opposite", primarily to the United States and President Trump.

In this context, the president again emphasized the need for sanctions: "Another Russian deception. They are doing everything to make the meetings empty. And this is another reason to have sufficient sanctions – sufficient pressure on Russia."

Zelenskyy also reported that he held a meeting on diplomatic work with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov (the official heads the delegation in negotiations with the Russian Federation), Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak: "Actually, every day we coordinate with our partners and are preparing meetings this week."

