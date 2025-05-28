Umerov: We are not against meetings with Russians and expect their "memorandum"

Russian side has at least four more days before departure to hand over its document to Kyiv, Defense Minister says

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Ukraine is not opposed to meetings with the Russian delegation to resolve the war and expects a so-called memorandum from Moscow. This was reported by as stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

According to him, as a follow-up to the May 16 meeting in Turkey, the world expected the Russian side to formulate and send a "memorandum" to Ukraine and partners with their vision of steps to a ceasefire.

"Unfortunately, the Russian side tried to delay this process. But the pressure worked," Umerov emphasized.

He added that after tough statements by US President Donald Trump, European leaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which proved that the world is united around achieving peace for Ukraine, the Russians finally announced that they had finalized their "memorandum." However, they are delaying the transfer of the document.

The minister noted that he had handed over a document reflecting Ukraine's position to the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, and that the Russians had already received it.

"We confirm Ukraine's readiness for a complete and unconditional ceasefire and further diplomatic work. We are not against meetings with the Russians and are waiting for their "memorandum" so that the meeting is not empty and can really bring the end of the war closer," Umerov emphasized.

At the same time, he emphasized that the Russian side has at least four more days before the flight to submit its document to Kyiv for processing.

"Ukraine has always been and will always be as constructive as possible. Meetings between the parties must produce results. That is why each meeting must be properly prepared," the Defense Minister said.

He recalled that the Russian side had promised to hand over the "memorandum" immediately after the exchange of prisoners. The minister called on Russia to immediately fulfill this promise and stop trying to make the meeting destructive.