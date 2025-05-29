Foreign Ministry spokesman: Russia is afraid to hand over 'memorandum' to Ukraine because it is full of ultimatums
Russia is afraid to send its "memorandum" to Ukraine, and this indicates that it is likely to be filled with "unrealistic ultimatums." This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhiy.
"They are afraid to find out that they are slowing down the peace process," Tychyi said .
But if this is not the case, then Russia, according to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, should immediately adopt the document and "stop these games." The Kremlin's behavior shows that the Russian side probably wants the next meeting to be empty.
Tikhiy also recalled the words of Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga, , who also stated that there is no need to wait for Monday and Russia can already hand over the "memorandum" if the document is ready.
- on May 28, President Zelenskiy said that Umerov had called Medinsky to find out when Moscow would show the so-called memorandum. The Russians then said: "It will be, it will be.".
- On the same day, Medinsky said that had allegedly called Umerov and suggested "the exact time and place of the meeting to exchange memoranda." At the same time, Lavrov proposed holding talks on June 2 in Istanbul.