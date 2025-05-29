Georgiy Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Russia is afraid to send its "memorandum" to Ukraine, and this indicates that it is likely to be filled with "unrealistic ultimatums." This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhiy.

"They are afraid to find out that they are slowing down the peace process," Tychyi said .

But if this is not the case, then Russia, according to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, should immediately adopt the document and "stop these games." The Kremlin's behavior shows that the Russian side probably wants the next meeting to be empty.

Tikhiy also recalled the words of Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga, , who also stated that there is no need to wait for Monday and Russia can already hand over the "memorandum" if the document is ready.