"Why wait for Monday?" Sibiga calls on Russia to hand over its "memorandum"

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called on Russia to hand over to Ukraine a so-called memorandum with their vision of steps to resolve the war. The head of Ukrainian diplomacy made the relevant post on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

"Why wait for Monday? If the Russians have finally worked out their "memorandum" – after 10 days of deliberation and attacks against Ukraine – it can be immediately handed over to us," Sibiga wrote.

He expects that the Russian side will not disrupt the next meeting and will immediately submit its proposals for Ukraine's consideration, as previously agreed.

"Only a properly prepared meeting can produce real results," the Foreign Minister summarized.

Earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that he had handed over a document reflecting Ukraine's position to the head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky. According to him, Ukraine is not against a new meeting with the Russians, but Moscow should hand over its so-called memorandum so that Kyiv has time to study the document before the talks.