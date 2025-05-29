Ukraine has no reservations about the format and venue of the negotiations, only Russia puts forward conditions – MFA

Georgy Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Ukraine has no reservations regarding the format or venue of peace talks with Russia, only Moscow puts forward conditions for them. This was announced by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi, during a press conference, Suspilne reports.

"We are ready to meet in any format, in any geography, in any place that can hold them [negotiations]. It's only Russia that makes demands: they like this place, this day, they have all these conditions. We don't have them," the official emphasized.

He noted that it is fundamentally important for Ukraine that European partners be present at the negotiating table.

According to Tykhyi, Europe should be part of the peace process, as its results directly affect it.

In addition, the spokesman emphasized Turkey's role as an important platform for negotiations and thanked Ankara for the support it has already provided.

The official also commented on an incident that occurred during a previous meeting in Istanbul, when the Russian side insisted that the United States not participate in the negotiations.

"The American side is still wondering why the Russians didn't want them in the room. What do they have to hide? Perhaps the demands they are making are so tough that they can't stand up to criticism. And that's why it's important to them that the United States doesn't hear these conditions," he suggested.

Tykhyi added that Kyiv considers Washington a key player in the peace settlement and highly appreciates its role.

