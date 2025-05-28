Reuters learns Putin's key demands in exchange for ending the war

One Russian official said that Putin is supposedly ready for peace, "but not at any price."

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

In exchange for ending the war against Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants written guarantees that NATO will not expand and some sanctions will be lifted, Reuters reported, citing three Russian sources familiar with the talks.

It is reported that after more than two hours of conversation with US President Donald Trump last week, Putin agreed to work on a ceasefire memorandum. However, Russia is currently working on its own version of the agreement and cannot estimate how long it will take.

"Putin is ready for peace, but not at any price," said one senior official.

The Russian dictator demands that Western powers formally commit to preventing Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, and other former Soviet republics from joining NATO.

Putin also wants Ukraine to be neutral and some Western sanctions to be lifted. He also wants to resolve the issue of frozen Russian assets in the West and protect Russian-speaking citizens in Ukraine, officials said.

One of the news agency's interlocutors noted that if Putin realizes that he will not reach a peace agreement on his own terms, he will try to show Ukrainians and Europeans that "peace tomorrow will be even more painful."