Trump spoke with Putin: what was agreed upon

Russian dictator says he spoke with US president for two hours

Donald Trump (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

On Monday, May 19, United States President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Russian propaganda sources reported that the talks had ended. CNN, citing an unnamed American official, confirmed that the conversation had ended.

The media source said that Trump would release details of the talks later.

After speaking with the American president, the Russian dictator went to the propagandists. He said that he had spoken with Trump for over two hours.

Putin called the conversation "meaningful, very frank and useful." The Russian dictator said he thanked Trump "for the support from the United States in resuming direct talks between Russia and Ukraine."

According to him, the US president expressed his position on the cessation of hostilities. Putin responded by saying that Russia also allegedly favors a peaceful settlement.

"We must determine the most effective ways to move towards peace. We agreed with the President of the United States that Russia will propose and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible peace agreement," the Russian dictator added.

Putin also stated that the main thing is for "the Russian and Ukrainian sides to show a desire for peace and find compromises that would suit all parties." He repeated the narrative that the main thing for Russia is to "eliminate the root causes of this crisis."

Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social that he had completed a two-hour conversation with Putin.

"I think everything went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin negotiations on a ceasefire and, more importantly, on an end to the war," the American president noted.

The terms for this will be agreed upon between the two sides, as much as possible, because they know the details of the negotiations that no one else will know, the American leader emphasized.

The US president claims that Russia wants to conduct "large-scale" trade with the States when this "bloodbath" is over.

"There is a huge opportunity for Russia to create a huge amount of jobs and wealth. Its potential is unlimited. Similarly, Ukraine can benefit greatly from trade in the process of rebuilding its country," he added.

Trump reiterated that talks between Russia and Ukraine "will begin immediately," noting that he had told President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Maloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubbs about the matter.

The US President summarized that the Vatican, represented by Pope Leo XIV, had expressed interest in holding negotiations.