AP: Trump begins phone call with Putin

Donald Trump is expected to call his Ukrainian counterpart after speaking with Russian dictator

Donald Trump (Photo: Depositphotos)

United States President Donald Trump is holding a previously announced phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by The Associated Press with reference to an unnamed White House source.

The AP reported the start of the talks around 17:30 Kyiv time. The media outlet did not disclose any other details .

TV channel CNN, citing an unnamed US official, confirmed that the US President's conversation with the Russian dictator is ongoing.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that Trump would speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a phone call to Putin.