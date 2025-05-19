European leaders called Trump before speaking with Putin. It will be in a few hours

The leaders discussed the need for an unconditional ceasefire and the Russian dictator's serious attitude to peace talks

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/CHRIS KLEPONIS)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with European allies, spoke with US President Donald Trump on May 18 – the day before the American leader called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the British government's press service.

"The Prime Minister spoke with the leaders of the United States, Italy, France and Germany last night (May 18, 2025). The leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and the catastrophic consequences of the war for both sides," the press release reads .

On the eve of Trump's conversation with Putin, the leaders discussed the need for an unconditional ceasefire and the Russian dictator's serious attitude to peace talks.

"They also discussed the possibility of imposing sanctions if Russia does not seriously participate in the ceasefire and peace talks. The leaders expressed hope for further talks in the near future," the press service summarized .

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Trump's phone call with Putin will take place today, May 19, at 5 p.m .

"There will be a phone call with Trump, as Trump announced the day before yesterday. 17:00 Moscow time [same time in Kyiv]. The conversation is important, given the talks that took place in Istanbul," he said .