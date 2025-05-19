European leaders called Trump before speaking with Putin. It will be in a few hours
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with European allies, spoke with US President Donald Trump on May 18 – the day before the American leader called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the British government's press service.
"The Prime Minister spoke with the leaders of the United States, Italy, France and Germany last night (May 18, 2025). The leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and the catastrophic consequences of the war for both sides," the press release reads .
On the eve of Trump's conversation with Putin, the leaders discussed the need for an unconditional ceasefire and the Russian dictator's serious attitude to peace talks.
"They also discussed the possibility of imposing sanctions if Russia does not seriously participate in the ceasefire and peace talks. The leaders expressed hope for further talks in the near future," the press service summarized .
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Trump's phone call with Putin will take place today, May 19, at 5 p.m .
"There will be a phone call with Trump, as Trump announced the day before yesterday. 17:00 Moscow time [same time in Kyiv]. The conversation is important, given the talks that took place in Istanbul," he said .
- on May 16, after the Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul, Zelenskyy and European leaders had a phone conversation with the US President. After the call, the Ukrainian president emphasized that pressure on Russia should be maintained until Moscow is ready to end the war. Following the conversation with Trump, the Polish Prime Minister admitted that "we have difficult days ahead" .
- On May 17, Trump said he hoped to establish a ceasefire on May 19 and announced phone conversations with dictator Putin, president Zelenskyy and NATO partners .
- May 18 Zelenskyy informs Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio of unrealistic conditions for a ceasefire that Russia put forward during the Istanbul talks .