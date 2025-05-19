Trump to call Zelensky after talks with Putin – White House
US President Donald Trump will talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a phone call to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt.
She noted that she did not want to "get ahead of any conversations," but said Trump would call Zelenskiy after the dialogue with Putin.
"I think I can summarize the president's foreign policy agenda in two words: America First. And that means putting the American people and the American taxpayers first," Leavitt said .
According to her, it is to this end that the US President is "acting as fast as he can" and even working overtime to "end the conflicts" in Gaza and between Ukraine and Russia.
"You'll hear directly from the president or from me after these calls are completed today," Leavitt summarized .
- on May 16, 2025, Trump said he might call Putin, to discuss ending the war and reiterated that they need to meet.
- On May 17, Trump said he hoped to establish a ceasefire on May 19 and announced phone calls with dictator Putin, president Zelenskyy and NATO partners.
- On May 19, it was reported that the leaders of Britain, Italy, France and Germany called Trump ahead of his conversation with Putin. The conversation is scheduled for May 19 at 17:00.