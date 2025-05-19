Trump to call Zelensky after talks with Putin – White House

The White House promised that there would be a statement after the calls

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/ALI HAIDER)

US President Donald Trump will talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a phone call to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt.

She noted that she did not want to "get ahead of any conversations," but said Trump would call Zelenskiy after the dialogue with Putin.

"I think I can summarize the president's foreign policy agenda in two words: America First. And that means putting the American people and the American taxpayers first," Leavitt said .

According to her, it is to this end that the US President is "acting as fast as he can" and even working overtime to "end the conflicts" in Gaza and between Ukraine and Russia.

"You'll hear directly from the president or from me after these calls are completed today," Leavitt summarized .