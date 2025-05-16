Trump said he might call Putin: We need to meet

According to the US president, it will be "interesting" if the issue of meeting with Putin cannot be resolved

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/UAE PRESIDENTIAL COURT)

US President Donald Trump may call Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, to discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine. He said this on board Air Force One, departing from Abu Dhabi,, reports CNN.

"We need to meet. We will meet with him. I think we'll resolve it, or maybe not, but at least we'll know. And if we don't, it will be very interesting," Trump said .

Earlier, he said that he plans to meet with Putin "as soon as it can be organized." The US leader's words came against the backdrop of the start of talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on May 16.

None of Trump's statements even mentioned the approximate timing of a possible meeting with Putin.