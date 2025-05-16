US calls Trump-Putin meeting "inevitable" but does not specify timing

Trump will be in a room with Putin when the time is right.

Trump and Putin meeting in 2018 (Photo: EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV)

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "inevitable". This opinion was voiced by Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States and Senior Director for Counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka, as reported by Politiko.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

He emphasized that it is important to "stop the bloodshed" and bring Putin to the negotiating table to conclude a final peace agreement. At the same time, the deputy assistant to the US president noted that the Russian dictator cannot be forced to do so .

"Agreements are a matter of time. When the right time comes, then the president finds himself in the same room with Putin," Horka said, noting that this moment is "inevitable.".

He refused to provide any details on what his statement meant.