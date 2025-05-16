US calls Trump-Putin meeting "inevitable" but does not specify timing
The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "inevitable". This opinion was voiced by Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States and Senior Director for Counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka, as reported by Politiko.
He emphasized that it is important to "stop the bloodshed" and bring Putin to the negotiating table to conclude a final peace agreement. At the same time, the deputy assistant to the US president noted that the Russian dictator cannot be forced to do so .
"Agreements are a matter of time. When the right time comes, then the president finds himself in the same room with Putin," Horka said, noting that this moment is "inevitable.".
He refused to provide any details on what his statement meant.
- on May 11, Putin offered Ukraine to resume direct talks May 15 in Istanbul without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially great day for Ukraine and Russia," but the Russian dictator did not come, and sent a delegation.
- On May 15, Sky News reported that Trump would not go to the talks in Istanbul either. Although the day before, the US leader had said that was ready to meet with Putin in Turkey if he did come.
- Secretary of State Rubio said that Putin should personally participate in the negotiations on peace with Ukraine. A breakthrough requires a conversation with Trump.