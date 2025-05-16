Trump on the timing of his meeting with Putin: As soon as we can organize

The US leader hopes to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia

Trump at a meeting in Abu Dhabi (Photo: EPA/UAE PRESIDENTIAL COURT)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. as soon as possible, he said during a business roundtable in Abu Dhabi, , according to AFP.

"As soon as there is an opportunity to organize. I was going to do it, I was ready to leave here to go there," he said of the timing of the meeting, but did not disclose any details.

According to Nypost, Trump remains optimistic about the possibility of peace between Ukraine and Russia.

"We will achieve this," he said on May 16 .

At the same time, Trump's visit to Istanbul is not expected to take place after his working trip to the Middle East. As reported by Sky news, citing a senior White House official, the US leader is likely to go home to Washington.