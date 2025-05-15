Trump said that without his meeting with Putin there will be no progress in the negotiations

The US president did not say when and where the meeting might take place.

Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER/ EPA)

US President Donald Trump said that without his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, there will be no progress in peace talks over the Russia-Ukraine war, Reuters reports .

Trump made the statement before landing in the United Arab Emirates, where he traveled as part of a trip to the Middle East.

"Nothing will happen until Putin and I meet," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

UPDATED AT 3:47 p.m. According to CNN, Trump said he was not disappointed that Putin was not part of the Russian delegation sent to Turkey on Thursday for high-level talks with Ukraine.

"I'm not disappointed. Why would I be disappointed? We just got $4 trillion, and you're disappointed with the delegation? I don't know anything about the delegation, I didn't even check."

Trump previously stated that Putin did not come to the talks in Istanbul because "he won't be there." Trump said he is ready to come to Istanbul for the talks on May 16.