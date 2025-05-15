Trump said that Putin did not come to the talks in Istanbul because he was not there

Instead, the US president said he was ready to come to Istanbul for talks on May 16.

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not come to the talks in Istanbul because he was not there. The American president made this statement in Qatar, Sky News reports.

Responding to reporters' questions about Putin's refusal to go to Turkey, Trump replied: "Why would he come if I'm not going?"

"I didn't think Putin would be able to go if I wasn't there," the US president said.

He also said he was ready to come to Istanbul on May 16 for talks "if necessary."