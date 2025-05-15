Trump said that Putin did not come to the talks in Istanbul because he was not there
US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not come to the talks in Istanbul because he was not there. The American president made this statement in Qatar, Sky News reports.
Responding to reporters' questions about Putin's refusal to go to Turkey, Trump replied: "Why would he come if I'm not going?"
"I didn't think Putin would be able to go if I wasn't there," the US president said.
He also said he was ready to come to Istanbul on May 16 for talks "if necessary."
- On the evening of May 14, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations on the Russian-Ukrainian war in Turkey. He himself will not go to Istanbul.
- It later became known that Trump would also not travel to Turkey to participate in the negotiations.
- On May 13, Trump announced that Rubio would attend possible Ukraine-Russia talks in Turkey on May 15.
- On May 14, Sibiga met with Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham in Antalya. The purpose of the meeting was to convey Zelensky's vision for peace efforts and coordinate positions.