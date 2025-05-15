Sibiga met with Rubio and Graham ahead of talks in Istanbul

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the logic of further steps, the Foreign Minister noted.

Andrii Sybiha, Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham (Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha)

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met in Antalya with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister announced this on the social network X.

Sybiga noted that the purpose of the meeting was to convey President Volodymyr Zelensky's vision for peace efforts and coordinate positions during this critically important week.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail "the logic of further steps and shared our approaches."

Sybiha's meeting with American colleagues in Antalya (Photo: twitter.com/andrii_sybiha)

"I reaffirmed Ukraine's firm and consistent commitment to US President Donald Trump's peace efforts and thanked the United States for its participation. We are ready to develop our cooperation in a constructive and mutually beneficial manner," said Sibiga.

The Foreign Minister noted that it is extremely important that Russia reciprocate Ukraine's constructive steps.

"So far, it has not done so. Moscow must understand that rejecting peace has its price," he concluded.

On May 11, Putin suggested that Ukraine resume direct talks on May 15 in Istanbul without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially big day for Ukraine and Russia."

Zelensky later said that he was ready to meet with Putin in Istanbul and would wait for him there.

On the evening of May 14, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations on the Russian-Ukrainian war in Turkey. The order was published on the Kremlin website.

Later, it became known that US President Trump would also not travel to Turkey to participate in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.