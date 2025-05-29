Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

A just peace in Ukraine is likely to be possible only after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a interview with the German TV channel RTL.

He noted that he does not see Putin's readiness for peace. In addition, according to Zelenskyy, there is not enough pressure from the allies: The US is not 100% involved, and China and the Global South are holding back on this issue.

"We don't have enough pressure. The leading powers are not doing enough... Putin is clinging to his place. We will have a just peace, but perhaps only after Putin," the president said .

However, he noted that there is an interim solution – a ceasefire.