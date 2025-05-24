Russia said several times in Istanbul that an unconditional ceasefire is unacceptable to it – top diplomat

Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky in Istanbul (Photo: TOLGA BOZOGLU / EPA)

During the negotiations in Istanbul, the Russians stated several times that an unconditional ceasefire is "categorically unacceptable" for them. This was stated by First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia in an interview with the "We – Ukraine" TV channel.

According to him, the Russian delegation was "very experienced," but did not have the mandate to "take a step left, a step right."

"They, apparently, strictly followed the directives they received. They voiced them and, apparently, carried them out. But I don't think that in their directives they had a position that would have provided for the possibility of reaching an agreement with the Ukrainian side on a ceasefire," the diplomat said.

Instead, Russian representatives had a position on why the initiative of the United States and Ukraine for an unconditional ceasefire is unacceptable for Moscow, Kyslytsia noted.

"And they said several times during the negotiations that an unconditional ceasefire is categorically unacceptable," the official noted. He did not specify how the occupiers explained this position.