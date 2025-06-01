Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation for the second talks in Istanbul

Umerov was also at the head, three more officials were added and one was expelled

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the delegation for the second talks with Russia in Istanbul, which are scheduled to take place on June 2. The corresponding decree was published on the website of the head of state.

As previously announced, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov remained at the head of the delegation.

Three officials were added to the group:

→ Yuriy Kovbasa – representative of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights in the system of security and defense sector bodies (with consent);

→ Yevheniy Ostryanskyi – Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

→ Andriy Fomin – Head of the International Law Department – Deputy Head of the International and Operational Law Department of the Central Legal Directorate of the General Staff.

Oleksiy Malovatsky, who is Fomin's boss and heads the relevant department of the General Staff, was not included in the new team.

Regarding other personalities, the composition of the delegation has not changed:

→ Serhiy Kyslytsia – First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs;

→ Oleksandr Poklad – Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine

→ Oleg Luhovsky – First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

→ Oleksiy Shevchenko – Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

→ Vadym Skibitsky – Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

→ Yevhen Shynkarev – Deputy Chief of Staff of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

→ Oleksandr Dyakov – Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

→ Oleksandr Sherikhov – Senior Officer of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

→ Heorhy Kuzmychov – Protocol Officer of the Office of the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Office of the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

→ Oleksandr Bevz – advisor to the head of the President's Office.

In general, the team size has increased from 12 to 14 people