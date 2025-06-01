Proponents claim that this time the talks will be held in a different palace

Vladimir Medinsky and Russian representatives during preliminary negotiations (Photo: TOLGA BOZOGLU / EPA)

The Russian delegation has flown to Istanbul for talks with Ukraine, which are scheduled to take place on June 2, the occupiers' propaganda resources RIA Novosti and TASS say, citing sources.

According to them, representatives of the occupiers have already left for Turkey.

Subsequently, propagandists simultaneously wrote, citing a source in the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that the talks were scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on June 2 at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul. The previous talks on May 16 took place at the Dolmabahçe Palace.

Officially, the aggressor country and Turkey have not yet confirmed this information. Moscow reported that it would not change the composition of the delegation and that it would still be headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky .

On the eve, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine will participate in the talks in Istanbul and voiced Kyiv's positions, which include a complete and unconditional ceasefire. The delegation will again be headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.