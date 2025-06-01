Moscow announced that their delegation had already left for Istanbul.
The Russian delegation has flown to Istanbul for talks with Ukraine, which are scheduled to take place on June 2, the occupiers' propaganda resources RIA Novosti and TASS say, citing sources.
According to them, representatives of the occupiers have already left for Turkey.
Subsequently, propagandists simultaneously wrote, citing a source in the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that the talks were scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on June 2 at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul. The previous talks on May 16 took place at the Dolmabahçe Palace.
Officially, the aggressor country and Turkey have not yet confirmed this information. Moscow reported that it would not change the composition of the delegation and that it would still be headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky .
On the eve, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine will participate in the talks in Istanbul and voiced Kyiv's positions, which include a complete and unconditional ceasefire. The delegation will again be headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
- The Kremlin promised to present a "memorandum" with its vision of steps towards a ceasefire immediately after the major prisoner exchange that ended on May 25, but has not yet done so. Meanwhile, Kyiv has already handed over its document to Moscow.
- Ukraine has consistently emphasized that in order to hold a meaningful meeting, it needs to receive a "memorandum" from Russia in advance, while the aggressor country wants to show the document directly at the meeting.
- On the evening of May 31, Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine and its partners still do not have clear information about what proposals the Russian delegation plans to go to Istanbul with.