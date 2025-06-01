Reuters published a "roadmap" with which Ukraine will travel to Istanbul

The framework conditions of the peace agreement largely coincide with the demands previously put forward by Kyiv

Ukrainian delegation at negotiations in Istanbul (Photo: Turkish Foreign Ministry / EPA)

On June 2, a Ukrainian delegation will present a "roadmap" to the Russian side for achieving a lasting peaceful settlement, Reuters reported, citing a copy of the document it obtained.

According to media reports, this "roadmap" begins with a proposal for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, followed by a full prisoner exchange and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Moscow, followed by a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In these points, the document duplicates Ukraine's positions previously voiced by the head of state.

According to the draft plan, Ukraine and Russia – with the participation of the United States and Europe – will work to agree on the terms under which they can agree on a complete end to the war, Reuters notes.

These framework conditions for the peace agreement largely coincide with the demands previously put forward by Kyiv. In particular, they refer to the absence of restrictions on Ukrainian troops after the conclusion of the agreement, the non-recognition of Russian sovereignty over the occupied parts of Ukraine by the international community, as well as reparations from Moscow.

The text also states that the current front line will be the starting point for negotiations over the territory.

Earlier, at the first meeting in Istanbul, Russia demanded that Ukraine withdraw its troops from its own territory, which Moscow illegally included in its constitution.