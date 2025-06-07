Russia showed a video of refrigerated trucks allegedly near the place of the exchange of dead. Ukraine denied it
Russian propaganda has published a video purportedly showing refrigerated trucks with the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers arriving at the exchange site. Deputy Head of the Coordination Headquarters, representative of military intelligence Andriy Yusov said that the recording was made in another place. The official stated this in a comment to Suspilne.
Yusov noted that the occupiers made a video with refrigerators on Russian territory – not on site and not in the exchange area.
The official noted that Ukraine and Russia agreed on the terms and place of the exchange of the bodies of the dead, but on June 7, the occupiers staged a "performance" for their own propagandists.
The previous day, the Coordination Headquarters reported that the Russians had violated the terms under which the lists for the exchange were to be drawn up. Also, according to the agency, the dates for the repatriation of the bodies of the deceased had not been agreed upon, and Moscow "resorted to unilateral action" when it announced that it had directed refrigerator trucks to the exchange site.
In general, Ukraine called on the Russian Federation to implement the Istanbul agreements in the coming days.
On June 2 in Istanbul, Kyiv and Moscow agreed to conduct an all-for-all exchange in certain categories (seriously wounded, wounded, born after 2000), as well as to begin the phased return of the bodies of the dead (6,000 from both sides).
President Zelenskyy reported that of the 6,000 bodies of fallen soldiers that Russia agreed to hand over to Ukraine, only 15% have been identified. The head of state noted that it is necessary to collect the bodies of all defenders, but emphasized that there was already a case when the occupiers handed over their own killed soldiers along with Ukrainians.