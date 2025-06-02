Of the 6,000 bodies of soldiers that Russia agreed to hand over, only 15% have been identified – Zelenskyy

The President reported that there was a previous case when Moscow handed over its own dead soldiers to Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Benjamin Girette / EPA)

Of the 6,000 bodies of fallen soldiers that Russia agreed to hand over to Ukraine, only 15% have been identified, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists following talks in Istanbul.

The Head of State recalled that in Istanbul, Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange the bodies of the dead soldiers in a 6,000-for-6,000 format, but emphasized that "it is very necessary to carefully study this issue."

"I told Defense Minister Umerov about this. Why? Because, as we learned, 15% of these 6,000 were identified as Russians. It is very important to check everything," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that it was necessary to collect the bodies of all the defenders, but emphasized that there had already been a case when the occupiers, together with the Ukrainians, handed over their own killed soldiers.