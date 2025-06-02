Zelensky on the Russian delegation in Istanbul: Arrogant people, but they behaved a little more modestly

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

During the second round of talks in Istanbul, the Russian delegation did not resort to threats and was "calmer than before," President Volodymyr Zelensky said .

When asked by a journalist whether the atmosphere that prevailed during the first round of negotiations was preserved at the June 2 meeting in Istanbul, Zelensky answered negatively. Previously, the Russian delegation, led by Volodymyr Medinsky, had resorted to rudeness and threats.

"The delegation behaved calmer than before, but the arrogance is there. They are arrogant people, but they behaved a little more modestly," he said.

The president linked the change in the mood of representatives of the aggressor country to the special operation "Web", which was carried out the day before by the SBU . During it, Ukraine launched strikes with FPV drones on four strategic Russian airfields in the deep rear and, according to official data, hit more than 40 aircraft.

"Let's see, maybe we need a couple more measures, and everyone will try to behave like people," the president said.

He added that Russia's threats to members of the Ukrainian delegation are "futile."