Zelensky on the Russian delegation in Istanbul: Arrogant people, but they behaved a little more modestly
During the second round of talks in Istanbul, the Russian delegation did not resort to threats and was "calmer than before," President Volodymyr Zelensky said .
When asked by a journalist whether the atmosphere that prevailed during the first round of negotiations was preserved at the June 2 meeting in Istanbul, Zelensky answered negatively. Previously, the Russian delegation, led by Volodymyr Medinsky, had resorted to rudeness and threats.
"The delegation behaved calmer than before, but the arrogance is there. They are arrogant people, but they behaved a little more modestly," he said.
The president linked the change in the mood of representatives of the aggressor country to the special operation "Web", which was carried out the day before by the SBU . During it, Ukraine launched strikes with FPV drones on four strategic Russian airfields in the deep rear and, according to official data, hit more than 40 aircraft.
"Let's see, maybe we need a couple more measures, and everyone will try to behave like people," the president said.
He added that Russia's threats to members of the Ukrainian delegation are "futile."
- The new Istanbul talks lasted a little over an hour , during which Ukraine and Russia agreed to hold a new exchange of prisoners and 6,000 bodies of those killed on both sides .
- At the same time, Moscow again refused an unconditional ceasefire despite Kyiv's proposals .
- Russia has also finally handed over to Ukraine the promised "memorandum" – a vision for ending the war. Kyiv provided Moscow with such a document in advance . The parties will study each other's memoranda for a week .
- Head of the OP Yermak reported that during the meeting in Istanbul, Ukraine handed over to Russia a list of illegally deported Ukrainian children who need to be returned. The head of the Russian delegation has already managed to "distinguish" himself with a cynical statement on this matter .