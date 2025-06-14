Trump: I explained to Putin that his war must end, just like the conflict in the Middle East
US President Donald Trump said that during a phone call he explained to dictator Vladimir Putin that Russia's war against Ukraine must end, as must a new conflict in the Middle East. The head of state wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.
"President Putin called this morning to wish me a very nice birthday, but more importantly, to talk about Iran, a country that he knows very well. We talked for a long time. We spent a lot less time talking about Russia and Ukraine, but that will be next week," Trump said.
According to the US president, the Russian dictator is engaged in a planned exchange: "A large number of prisoners are being exchanged urgently, on both sides."
"He [Putin], like me, believes that this war in Israel and Iran must end, to which I explained that his war must also end," the American politician said.
He also confirmed that the conversation lasted about one hour.
- Despite repeated statements, Trump has not yet imposed new restrictions on Russia, although he has extended sanctions imposed by Obama and Biden. Meanwhile, senators are pushing a bill to 500% duty for buyers of Russian resources, but the document has not yet been adopted.
- The Russian report on the new call does not contain a phrase that Trump explained to Putin the need to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. Instead, it states that the dictator told the US president that Moscow was supposedly "ready to continue negotiations" with Kyiv.
- In an evening address, President Zelenskyy reported that he had spoken with the head of the delegation and Defense Minister Umerov about continuing exchanges, as well as the possibility of further diplomatic steps and what exactly needs to be ensured for the negotiation process.