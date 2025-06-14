Trump: I explained to Putin that his war must end, just like the conflict in the Middle East
US President Donald Trump said that during a phone call he explained to dictator Vladimir Putin that Russia's war against Ukraine must end, as must a new conflict in the Middle East. The head of state wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

"President Putin called this morning to wish me a very nice birthday, but more importantly, to talk about Iran, a country that he knows very well. We talked for a long time. We spent a lot less time talking about Russia and Ukraine, but that will be next week," Trump said.

According to the US president, the Russian dictator is engaged in a planned exchange: "A large number of prisoners are being exchanged urgently, on both sides."

"He [Putin], like me, believes that this war in Israel and Iran must end, to which I explained that his war must also end," the American politician said.

He also confirmed that the conversation lasted about one hour.

