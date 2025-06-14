"An unpleasant fact." Zelenskyy responded to Rubio's congratulations on Russia Day

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: PAWEL SUPERNAK / EPA)

The greetings of the aggressor country on Russia Day from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are an "unpleasant fact," said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said this during a conversation with journalists, Suspilne reports.

"In any case, the United States' congratulations to the Russian Federation on Russia Day are an unpleasant fact for me. I will not hide it. This is Russia's Independence Day. They want to take away our independence. This war is specifically for the independence of Ukraine. Russia's war against Ukraine," the head of state explained.

The president added that he does not perceive it "with great positivity" when the Russians want to take away Ukraine's independence, and its partner country, the United States, congratulates the occupiers on such a holiday.

On June 12, US Secretary of State Rubio congratulated the people of the aggressor country on Russia Day, noting that the United States "remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to realize their aspiration for a bright future." The official also confirmed "the US desire for constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to achieve lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine."

Instead, his Ukrainian counterpart, Sybiha, criticized the countries that congratulated the Russian Federation on its national holiday, but did not specify who exactly he meant.