Ukraine criticized countries that congratulated the occupiers on Russia Day
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha criticized countries that congratulated Moscow on Russia National Day. He made this statement before the Weimar+ ministerial meeting in Rome, which was broadcast by DRM News.
"And you know, as a minister of a country at war, this morning it was especially unpleasant for me to read public congratulations from some countries to the Russian aggressor. Which publicly congratulated Russia on its national holiday. They congratulated the aggressor country," the official said.
According to him, there can be "no reward for aggression and the aggressor country." Sybiha did not specify which countries he was referring to.
Meanwhile, the day before, his American counterpart Marco Rubio congratulated the people of the aggressor country on Russia Day.
"The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to realize their aspirations for a brighter future. We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States' commitment to engaging constructively with the Russian Federation to achieve lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine. We hope that peace will foster a more mutually beneficial relationship between our countries," the Secretary of State said in a statement.
- On June 8, Rubio said he insisted on continuing direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.
- On June 12, on Russia Day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces had struck the "Rezonit" enterprise, which belongs to the Russian "defense industry", in the Moscow region.
- LIGA.net's interlocutor at the GUR said that intelligence officers and volunteers managed to paralyze the work of the largest provider in Siberia.