HUR carried out a cyberattack on the largest Internet provider in Siberia – source

A letter allegedly from hackers with "congratulations" on the so-called Russia Day is spreading on the occupiers' resources

Illustrative photo: GUR

The Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), with the support of cyber activists, has paralyzed the work of the largest Siberian Internet provider, Orion Telecom. This was reported to LIGA.net by an interlocutor in the special service.

According to him, the networks of this provider were actively used by Russian security forces for the war against Ukraine.

A closed city specializing in uranium mining was left without communication, since Orion Telecom was the only provider there, the interlocutor noted.

"Since the very morning, local public forums in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Bratsk, and Abakan have been filled with complaints from disgruntled Russians complaining about the lack of Internet and television. A letter allegedly from Ukrainian hackers to the Internet provider is being distributed in local Telegram groups. "Happy holiday, disrespectful Russians, soon you will live in the Stone Age, and we will help you. Glory to Ukraine." The letter was signed by activists of the hacker group "BO Team," the insider said.

Screenshot: LIGA.net interlocutor

Orion Telecom itself confirmed technical problems due to a "powerful DDoS attack" and promised to restore the service within the day.

The LIGA.net interlocutor said that the cyberattack disabled 370 servers and approximately 500 network switches, and also erased backup data: "This will not allow the provider to quickly resume work."

The occupiers' resources and Russians on social networks also wrote about problems with the provider. In addition to "Orion", Russian Railways (RZD) reported a DDoS attack on the website and application.

Screenshot: LIGA.net interlocutor

Screenshot: LIGA.net interlocutor

Screenshot: LIGA.net interlocutor