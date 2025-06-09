HUR told LIGA.net who has no chance of getting into military intelligence

Some people can "burn out" before they even go on an assignment, the interviewee said

Illustrative photo: GUR

The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) does not accept drug addicts, emotionally unstable people, or those who do not pass the required tests. This was stated by three officers of the intelligence service for a large article by LIGA.net about how to get into military intelligence.

According to one of the interlocutors, people with drug addiction and those in whom psychologists detect emotional instability – that is, individuals whose behavior is impossible to predict – "have no chance" of serving in the State Emergency Service.

"Such a person can quickly burn out before he even sets out to perform a task. Or – break down emotionally, or make some chaotic movements that can endanger the lives of his colleagues. That is, no one knows how he will behave during the work process," the confidant noted.

Intelligence officers interviewed by LIGA.net also emphasized that restrictions on service in the HUR are determined by the relevant law. In particular, Ukrainians convicted of a serious or especially serious crime committed intentionally (including those with an expunged or expunged criminal record) and those whose close relatives are residents of the aggressor country or stateless persons will not be able to enter the department.